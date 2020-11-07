Govt issues new rates of vegetables

LAHORE:The district administration issued new rates of vegetables and fruits here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said the new rates were issued to control the price hike.

According to the new rates, first class potato (new with raw peel) will be sold at a minimum of Rs80 to Rs84 per kg and second class potato (new raw peel) will be sold at a minimum of Rs72 to Rs76 and potato, sugar free, at Rs65 to Rs68.

First class onion will be sold at a minimum of Rs72 to Rs75 per kg and second class onion at a minimum of Rs67 to Rs70 per kg while third class onion will be sold at a minimum of Rs60 and Rs63 per kg.

First grade tomatoes will be sold at a minimum of Rs130 to Rs140, second grade tomatoes at a minimum of Rs110 to Rs115 and third grade tomatoes will be available at Rs100 to Rs105 per kg. Garlic will be sold at Rs265 to Rs270 per kg and ginger (Thailand) at Rs460 to Rs470 per kg. Green chili will be sold at Rs185 to Rs192 per kg and second grade green chili at Rs155 to Rs160 per kg.

Lemon (China) will be sold at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, turnip at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg and bitter gourd at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg. The DC said that the district administration of Lahore was providing all possible relief to the people. In addition, DC Lahore said that the district administration has issued yesterday's price control report.