COVID-19 SOPs booklet issued for Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, has issued detailed booklet of awareness messages to the participants, organisers and Ameer Tablighi Jamaat for Tablighi Ijtema which started at Raiwind Friday and will conclude tomorrow (Sunday).

Secretary P&SH Department Punjab Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said that in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, 54,000 people were attending Raiwind congregation as per district quota.

Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said that SOPs must be strictly enforced to prevent the virus spread. He said organisers must ensure the use of masks and social distance in the gathering while special arrangements should be made for cleanliness. As per the awareness booklet, the participants must wear face mask and avoid shaking hands or hugging completely.

The P&SH Department also set up desks in collaboration with the district health authority to provide medical assistance to the participants. The participants have been advised to immediately isolate from others and contact 1033 for medical advice in case of symptoms of corona virus.

Five COVID-19 patients die: Five COVID-19 patients died while 321 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, so far the fatalities toll raised to 2,390 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 105,856 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 14,109 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,647,918 in the province. During the last 24 hours, 17 COVID-19 patients recovered which has raised the number of total recovered patients to 97,549 so far in the province.

Minister praises Civil Services Academy: Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) Nauman Langrial Friday visited Civil Services Academy and appreciated the steps taken by it for pre-service training.

Dr Sajid Yoosuafani, director general of Civil Services Academy, welcomed briefed the minister about the initiatives being taken for improving standard of professional training. Possible areas of collaboration and mutual exchange of resources between the two organisations also came under discussion.

The Civil Services Academy DG threw light on some major initiatives which included introduction of modern pedagogy i.e. blended learning techniques and action learning in the course modules being taught at the academy, development of soft skills through structured activities and gamification techniques for learning and attitudinal change. He said the academy has developed linkages with Harvard Kennedy School for adoption of modern pedagogy and capacity building of faculty.