CM Usman Buzdar, FM Mehmood Qureshi condemn Opposition’s campaign

LAHORE:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and discussed political situation and South Punjab Secretariat.

Zain Qureshi MNA was also present. Both the leaders condemned the campaign of defaming the institutions and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy would be countered and no compromise would be made on the respect of state institutions.

The chief minister stressed that the institutions were respectable for all of us and it was deplorable that these were being tarnished under a specific agenda. Those trying to create chaos in the country are, in fact, following the enemy’s agenda and the opposition cannot befool the people. He said secretaries of different departments were providing services to the people through the platform of South Punjab Secretariat. This secretariat is financial as well as administratively empowered and funds are also ring-fenced.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that the government would continue to stand with the institutions and those engaged in a tirade against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition is trying to achieve its negative objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added. He said the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat is an important step of the PTI government as the people of South Punjab were befooled in the past through hollow slogans, he added.

The past rulers used the funds meant for South Punjab's development in their constituencies. The people of South Punjab have badly rejected those who deceived them in the name of development, he said. The PTI has been given a clean mandate in South Punjab and it will come up to the expectations of the people. The government is fulfilling the promises made with the people of South Punjab and the secretariat is providing prompt relief to the locals, he added.

youths: Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters relating to Kamyab Jawan Programme and Tigers Force.

The chief minister regretted opposition's totis viribus tirade against the state institutions adding that youths have been empowered by the PTI government to brighten the future of the country. The past rulers ignored youths and no large investment was made for their empowerment as done in the PTI tenure, he added.

The CM said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would alleviate poverty and more job opportunities would be created as well. Similarly, the Tigers Force is earnestly engaged in public service, he said and declared that the opposition's treacherous narrative has been badly failed. The opposition alliance is withering away due to its unbecoming approach. Usman Buzdar made it clear that those speaking against the institutions had faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in future.

The opposition is engaged in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country as it has no other programme for the masses, he slammed. He insisted that nobody can look at Pakistan with a malicious eye. The PM Imran Khan is the strong voice of 220 million proud people of Pakistan and the opposition will have to be answerable for every loot and plunder. The accountability of the thieves and looters is imperative for developing the country, the CM asserted.

Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme was going on well while the Tigers Force was leading the mission of public service. The unnatural collusion of opposition parties will soon meet its logical end, he maintained. A prescient leader like Imran Khan is imperative for the survival of the country. On the other side, the opposition leaders have a corrupt past, he added.