Mehmoodabad Nullah to be cleared of encroachments, says Iftikhar Shallwani

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Friday all illegal establishments built around the Mehmoodabad Nullah would be removed for the betterment of the city.

Visiting the nullah, he held out the assurance that there would not be any injustice with anyone during the anti-encroachment operation. Assistant Commissioner Sajida Qazi and other officials were also present with the administrator during the visit.

In larger interest of the city, he said, a comprehensive mechanism was being devised for the cleanliness of storm water drains to ensure smooth drainage of water. “The areas around the drains also face threats in case of overflowing. The encroachers should mend their ways as no one would be allowed to become a trouble for the people.”

The administrator said all the drains, including the Mehmoodabad nullah, were the main way of storm water drainage and it was necessary to remove all hurdles around them. He also appealed to the people to dump garbage at designated places.