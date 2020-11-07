Double trouble

At a time when the opposition is already out on the streets and is continuing its protest rallies and meetings across the country, the PTI government is also facing apparent problems from its own allies. This is especially true of the PML-Q, a party that is vital to holding up the PTI-led government in Punjab and is also important in the centre. The party has said that it has no intention of trying to force out the government or participate in any opposition-led move against that. But at the same time, it has made it quite clear that it is not happy with the way things are developing, with senior PML-Q leader Tariq Cheema saying that policies need to be improved. In the same way, the MQM in Karachi has said that promises made to it need to be fulfilled. And that it does not see work in Karachi happening as was promised.

The ruling party in turn says that the prime minister is not a traditional leader and operates in a different manner. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said Imran Khan may not be visiting Pervaiz Elahi when he goes to Punjab, but this should not be seen as a sign of any difference. He has also said that the governor in Karachi is strongly in touch with allies including the MQM. But this is not enough to quash the rumours that have been circulating for months. The PML-Q is believed to wish to see Moonis Elahi in the seat of chief minister in Punjab. Moonis Elahi himself has indicated on several occasions that he is keen to obtain this post. This is a different matter. The problem, however, is management and governance by the PTI. The high inflation and the price hike have badly hurt people as the MQM mentioned, in Karachi and in other places. This is a point being driven home by the opposition. It now seems that the government's own allies are strongly displeased with it and also by the failure of the government to discuss policymaking with them, before moving ahead with its plans. This is a mistake parties have made in the past.

The rules of politics in any country demand that allies be taken into confidence and held together through the ruling party and those who are with it. At present we do not see this commitment. The problem could become a more serious one in the future. The PTI needs to be aware of this. The PML-Q’s boycott of the lunch reception is simply one indication that more problems could lie ahead. This is not a question of food left uneaten by an allied group, but of a sign that it is deeply displeased with the ruling alliance. The alliance needs to hold together if the PTI is to retain its majority in parliament. Perhaps, instead of focusing on how happy the parties of the PDM are with each other, the government may wish to look more on how happy things are on its side of the aisle.