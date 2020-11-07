close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Difficult times

Newspost

 
A lot of families are going through financial problems. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs. The government announced the Ehsaas program to pay around Rs12,000 to the people. The authorities need to do a lot more for the people who are going through the most difficult times.

Mehrjan Murad

Turbat

