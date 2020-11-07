tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A lot of families are going through financial problems. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs. The government announced the Ehsaas program to pay around Rs12,000 to the people. The authorities need to do a lot more for the people who are going through the most difficult times.
Mehrjan Murad
Turbat