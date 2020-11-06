‘Lala Begum’ to be screened at PNCA today

Foundation Art Divvy and Pakistan National Council of the Arts join hands again for screening a series of documentary shorts and telefilm at PNCA Openair Theatre today (Friday) at 6 p.m.

Work of Tabish Faraz, Omar Mukhtar, Jamal Rahman, Marya javed and Mahreen Jabbar unspools, followed by a panel discussion(both in-person and online).

May I Have Your Seat sounds like a neat title for the film. Written, directed and edited by Tabish Faraz, the short documentary brings us to an expecting woman on a bus on her way to see the doctor and her experience with her co-travellers on this dramatic trip.

Javed Rahman shares his experience in the film Elizabeth. Here a woman must overcome her fears which have badly grabbed her. Jamal made this film as an assignment at New York Film Academy.

The Short film Settled by writer-director Marya Javed takes up a problem which cannot be described in words, at least not the screen. Marya Javed has earlier worked with Sarmad Khoosat.

And now ‘Lala Begum’. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar and scripted by Mohammad Ahmad, Lala Begum brings us Marina Khan, Sonia Rehman, and Humayun Saeed in leads. This was co-produced by Mehreen Jabbar with Zee TV who planned six telefilms from Pakistan and six films from India as collaboration. Mehreen Jabbar wanted to bring Marina Khan and Sonia Rehman in powerhouse characters. Set in the seventies, 'Lala Begum' required production design from that period and that was difficult to recreate.

The leads are two sisters meeting after two decades with a conflict that has not been resolved and this brings them face to face with the crisis with critical situations. Must we reveal here the secrets of inheritance and share of assets.

‘Lala Begum’ comes with a powerful script, direction, performance, and attractive production effects. It equally excels in camera, sound, and editing. Join us with face masks, cushions, and social distancing. — [email protected]