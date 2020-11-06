Adoption of clean & green approaches for achieving SDGs stressed

Islamabad : A lot of the impact of human population on governance, well-being and environmental security depends not only on how big the populations are but how smartly they are distributed. Rapid urbanization and relocation put undue stress on existing systems having serious effects on overall socio-economic situation and quality of lives of peoples across the globe.

UN’s 7th World Cities Day 2020 was marked by COMSATS through a webinar on “Challenges of Rapid Urbanization in the Global South” co-organized by COMSATS Centre for Climate & Sustainability (CCCS) and COMSATS’ Centre of Excellence, Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO).

In his remarks representing COMSATS, Ambassador Shahid Kamal, Head of CCCS, considered rapid urbanization a major challenge in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, with serious consequences for food, water and energy security.

The panelists of the webinar included representatives from Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), China; University of Tehran, Iran; Al-Farabi Kazakh National University KazNU, Kazakhstan; University of Peshawar, Pakistan; International Centre for Research and Consultancy (IRCC), Sudan; Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO), Tanzania; and Mbara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Uganda.