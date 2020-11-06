Man kills artiste mother on suspicion

LAHORE:A woman was killed by her son in the name of “honour” in the Hanjarwal police area on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Samina Khattak Naz, was a showbiz artist and was known as Nina Ali. She had married twice and divorced both husbands. The accused, identified as Shahroz, killed his mother on suspicion. On the day of the incident, the accused had an exchange of harsh words with his mother and later slit open her throat. Police arrested the accused and removed the body to morgue.

Man dies: A senior citizen, unidentified so far, was killed by a speeding car near FC College on Thursday. The man was crossing a road when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him. Police removed his body to morgue.

Road accidents: At least 18 people died and 1,049 suffered injuries across Punjab in the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 958 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours. At least 617 baldy injured victims were removed to different hospitals while 432 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.