Man stabs wife in Surjani Town

A woman was stabbed allegedly by her husband in Surjani Town on Thursday. According to the Surjani Town police, the woman was injured at a house located in Surjani Townâ€™s Sector 4-A. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The woman is identified as 32-year-old Shahnaz Rani and her husband as Anis. The police said the man injured his wife during a fight over a family dispute.