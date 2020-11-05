close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Child marriage: Court sends 14-year-old who married teacher to Larkana shelter

November 5, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered a child bride be sent to a shelter in her hometown of Larkana after the minor married her teacher, 18-year-old Noor Bani, reportedly "by choice".

In the latest case of child marriage, the court inquired from Fauzia, the minor girl, whether she wished to return to her parents or go to Darul Aman Larkana. Relevant documents confirmed that the girl's age is 14. According to Sindh's laws, an underage girl cannot be allowed to go with her husband if she is under 18 at the time of the marriage.

During the hearing, Fauzia's parents and relatives also reached the court, which offered to send her back to her family home through an official order and promised that she would not be harmed.

However, the 14-year-old chose to go to Darul Aman.

Fauzia had approached the court for protection after she and her teacher, Noor Bani, had recently got married.

