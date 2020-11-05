Furniture worth millions burnt

LAHORE:Two fire incidents were reported in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday. Furniture worth millions of rupees reduced into ashes when a fire broke out in a furniture market on PIA Road, Hakim Chowk. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. The shop owners told that they had filed several applications against voltage fluctuation, but the department concerned did not pay heed and subsequently caused a heavy damage to their property. The fire started in a shop around 10:35am. By the time the shopkeepers noticed it, it had engulfed some of the shops. Similarly, a fire broke out in the Gyne Ward of THQ Hospital, Shahdara. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scenes and doused the fire. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

cylinder blast: Two workers received burns after a cylinder exploded in a factory near Slaughter House, Bakar Mandi on Wednesday. The injured persons have been identified as Akram, 30, and Rehman, 23. They were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Accidents: Nine persons were killed and 944 injured across the Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 895 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. At least 581 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 363 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Man held: Haier police arrested a man on charge of attempting to rape a three-year-old girl. The accused identified as Ashraf took the girl to a deserted place. However, some persons spotted him in an objectionable condition and caught him. The accused has been handed over to the police and the girl shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Murder: Badami Bagh police arrested a murder accused who had killed his former colleague in the name of honour. As per police report, victim Sultan had an illicit relations with the wife of the accused Amjad. Both Sultan and Amjad had been working in the same factory for a long time. Amjad quit his job at the factory 10 months ago and moved to Shakargarh with his family. On the day of the incident, the accused Amjad came to the factory, stayed there for the night and stabbed Sultan when he fell into a deep sleep.

IT: Lahore police arrested 58 accused with the help of police software "Hotel Eye" and "Travel Eye", during the month of October. Around 19 court absconders were arrested with the help of police software. In the month of October, 131,181 people were registered with the help of Hotel Eye and 47,032 people with the help of Travel Eye software; 1,304 foreigners were registered in October and 13,678 this year. Similarly, 288 proclaimed offenders were nabbed this year with the help of police software. E-police posts were set up on seven entrances and exits of the city.

case registered: Sundar police on Wednesday registered a murder case on the complaint of a man whose son was shot dead at his office a day back. As per the victim’s father Mahmood, he received a phone call that his son had been shot at and injured. When he reached the property office, his son Daood was lying in a pool of blood. Daood was taken to the hospital, but he could not recover. The victim's father said that his son was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Police have also recorded the statement of victim's friend Abdul Rehman who had also sustained minor injury in the same incident.