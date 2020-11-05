During his election campaign, the prime minister promised to create job opportunities for the people. It’s been two years of the PTI-led government and the reality is just the opposite of what the PM promised. The rate of unemployment has increased.

Fresh graduates from different universities search for jobs in their relevant fields with no luck. The government should create job opportunities for the people so that they can earn a decent living and meet their expenses easily.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi