IHC directs govt to appoint DG CAA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday directed the government to appoint DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at the earliest in a proper manner.

He gave these remarks while hearing a petition moved by a pilot challenging the revocation of his licence.

Justice Minallah remarked that the IHC couldn’t meddle on the issue of revocation of pilots’ licences. “The power to revoke and restore licences rests with the relevant authority and not the court,” he observed.

He further said the country’s aviation regulator was unfunctional adding that the licence issue would resolve once a permanent director general of the authority was appointed.