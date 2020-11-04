‘Pakistan looks forward to working with whoever wins in US’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday conveyed its best wishes to the people of the United States as they went into era-defining polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

“Pakistan looks forward to working with anyone who wins today,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri told Arab News, adding that the election was an ‘internal matter’ of the United States but Pakistan conveyed its best wishes to the people of the country.