‘Blasphemous statement’ condemned

LAHORE:A large number of female students and teachers of Punjab University’s Model Girls High School took out a rally to protest against the French president’s blasphemous statement.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal Uzma Abid and schoolteachers also participated in the rally.

They raised slogans against the French president and demanded immediate boycott of France at all levels. The students raised slogans that they would sacrifice everything for the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the participants of the rally, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that no one could be allowed to spread hatred in the name of freedom of expression. He said the best way to take revenge from these people was to beat them in the field of knowledge and education.