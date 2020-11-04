close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
November 4, 2020

Gas shortage

Newspost

 
November 4, 2020

In Punjab, the arrival of winter brings a big challenge: gas shortage. In many areas, there is no gas for the entire day, making it difficult for the people to cook food. Not every household can afford ordering food from outside.

The PTI-led government knew that the country has been facing a shortage of gas for many years now. We hope that the authorities will take proper steps to ensure that the situation is under control.

Javeria Saleem

Lahore

