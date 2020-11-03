MPA Sharjeel Memon laid foundation stone of Govt Girls College in Tando Jam

Tando jam : MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PPP has full filled it’s another promise which we made during election campaign to establish a girls college in Tandojam and today we laid foundation of first degree college for girls here.

He said that after completing construction work of college education process would be started. He was talking to media after addressing at foundation laying ceremony of Government girls college Tandojam, today.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said that no one is traitor in this country but this government is distributing certificates of traitors and thieves just to cover its failures and incompetence. He said that those who declares others as traitors are not serious with their cause and country as well. He said that Imran Khan in his recent speeches had not discussed on Flour and Sugar issues rather blaming on opposition. ****