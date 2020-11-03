The issue of food safety is emerging as a huge crisis on the international level. This year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is encouraging everyone to consider the importance of the food system in our lives. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 16 percent of the population experienced moderate or severe food insecurity in the 2018-2019 period. This is indeed an alarming situation for the country. This issue can only be resolved once we introduce new techniques and empower our farmers and facilitate them with the modern machinery so that they can produce good quality of food. That our government is keen in improving the standard of farmers is a positive sign.

The government should ensure that all food outlets are following the standards set by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and other food authorities. It should carry out random inspections on a periodic basis. Those places that are producing low quality and unhealthy food should be fined.

Muhammad Rohail Hassan

Karachi