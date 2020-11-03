Man, son killed over land dispute

BARA: A man and his son were killed and another sustained injuries in firing over a land dispute in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district, official sources said. The sources said Alam Khan and Khalid Khan traded harsh words over a property dispute and opened fire, Killing Khalid Khan and his son Mobeen on the spot while another person Saida Khan sustained injuries in Maidan area in Tirah valley. The injured was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the police reached the scene and took the bodies into custody.