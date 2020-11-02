Kashmala enters into marriage with Waqas Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq has entered marriage with local businessman Waqas Khan.

The wedding reception of Kashmala Tariq and Waqas Khan was held on Saturday evening and attended by top elite of capital.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Air Chief Marshal (R) Abbas Khattak, ex-DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani, Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana, ex-MNA Zammarud Khan, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, ex-minister of state for foreign affairs Nawabzada Amad, Shafiq Chaudhry, Tariq Khakwani, Shafqat Abbasi, diplomats and businessmen.

Earlier, before the wedding reception, Kashmala Tariq and Waqas Khan also arranged Mehfil-e-Milad and Qawali.