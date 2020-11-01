GB people to defeat puppet party in elections 2020: Bilawal

ISKAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) would defeat the puppet party in the elections 2020 and would also send the puppet government in Pakistan packing in January 2021.

“Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan in just over 2 years and his change meant destruction. Today people from every section of the society are protesting against Imran Khan and his policies. Imran brought poverty, hunger, price hike and unemployment to Pakistan,” he express these views while addressing a corner meeting in Gahkoch, Ghizar, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

Former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Karim Khawaja, Pir Syed Jalal Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Dr Aleem Arshad were also present in the corner meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a federal minister and some other persons were also coming to Gilgit-Baltistan and the people of GB should ask them that what they did for the people of GB so far. “These government functionaries have come here to buy votes but they do not know that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are people of honourable and are not for sale,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP would provide the people of GB their own province, right to rule and property and right to choose the prime minister of Pakistan. ”These demands of right to rule and property, separate province and right to choose the prime minister of Pakistan was included in the party manifesto for election 2018 in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the demand for increased funds for Gilgit-Baltistan was also there in the same manifesto. Bilawal said that the people, dealing with national security, had also come on the same page as PPP, Jiyalas and the people of GB. ”Now the puppets are also siding with us on these demands,” he said. He said that when everything in GB was given by the PPP then the right to have their own province and other rights will also be given by the PPP.