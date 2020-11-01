Outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including two members of a street criminals gang and recovered stolen motorbikes, narcotics, currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Zulfqar Ali, along with others succeeded to arrest two member of former jail bird afghan national gang.

They were identified as Zakar-Ullah s/o Sher Muhammad and Jameel Shah s/o Gul Mehran resident of Afghanistan. Police have recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered in Golra and Ramana Police Stations and further investigation is underway from them. While CIA police team also arrested three accused namely Imran Abbas, Muhammad Imran, and Jameel and recovered two stolen motorbikes and one 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Moreover SP ( Saddar) constituted police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police Station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah , ASI Fawad Khalid along with others succeeded to arrest accused Fahad Anwer and recovered cash from him. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.