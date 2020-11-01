People are talking about

-- how entities from both sides of the political divide need to think about what they are going to say before they open their mouths and blurt out accusations without thinking of the consequences. People say recent remarks by the opposition’s and governments political stalwarts have dismayed many, besides creating a public uproar and the fact that they evade responsibility for their words by saying they have been ‘misquoted’ makes them a laughing stock as there is enough recorded evidence to prove otherwise.

-- the lack of leadership which is the result of the chronic dynastic political culture that is deeply entrenched in Pakistani politics, because, with the exception of a precious few, almost every party is a family affair. People say ironically, all such families vociferously claim to believe in democracy while doing nothing to promote democratic norms within their own party ranks, so it would be better if they practiced what they preach so their rhetoric was more believable.

-- the fact that because of rising COVID-19 cases, the capital authorities have decided to arrest those who do not wear a mask and how this move is required all over the country because the general public is not inclined to listen to appeals. While this is a good deterrent, people say those who are arrested may be released after a couple of hours but it would be an additional deterrent if they paid a fine before being let off the hook.

-- the fact that those who are motivated to protest have every right to do so as long as they do it without damaging the country’s integrity; the infrastructure of its cities or property belonging to innocent persons who have nothing to do with whatever is being protested. People say the country is already going through an economic crisis because of the pandemic and having to repair damage caused by unruly behaviour is a strain on the resources available to civic authorities.

-- about an initiative taken up by Punjab Food Authority for its officers in the field, who will wear body-worn cameras on their uniform which will record all the activities they conduct. People say while this is a good decision which will benefit the department because the officers will be vigilant and will not indulge in any corrupt or unethical activity, it is also a sad reflection that this type of measure has to be taken because of a few dishonest persons.

-- the newly formed Road Safety Council, with the “main objective to reduce the traffic crashes and injuries by generating awareness about road safety and to build a sense of responsibility in the people.” People say while this is a good initiative and one that is the need of the hour because of the growing traffic chaos, the council will have to work sincerely for its mandate to be effective, otherwise it will be another white elephant draining valuable resources. – I.H.