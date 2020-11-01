544-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved 544 kanal state land worth over Rs230 million from illegal occupants.

The land was retrieved from various illegal occupants in Dera Ghazi Khan division with the assistance of Revenue Department and heavy contingent of police.

While giving details of the operation, ACE DG Gohar Nafees said 544 kanal state land worth over Rs230 million was retrieved at Chak Kora Khan. He said 400 kanal state land was also retrieved at Moza Rakh Jadeed.