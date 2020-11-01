close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

544-kanal state land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

LAHORE : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved 544 kanal state land worth over Rs230 million from illegal occupants.

The land was retrieved from various illegal occupants in Dera Ghazi Khan division with the assistance of Revenue Department and heavy contingent of police.

While giving details of the operation, ACE DG Gohar Nafees said 544 kanal state land worth over Rs230 million was retrieved at Chak Kora Khan. He said 400 kanal state land was also retrieved at Moza Rakh Jadeed.

Latest News

More From Lahore