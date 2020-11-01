No compromise on Hamza’s security: PML-N

LAHORE : Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari said Hamza Shahbaz was a brave son of a brave father and had also served solitary confinement during dictator Musharraf regime but did not bow down. She said this while responding to Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyaz Chauhan’s statement here on Saturday. She said the information minister himself confirmed that Sharif family was facing Imran Khan's anger and revenge, not accountability. “The courts have already clarified basic rights of prisoners in various cases,” she said, adding Hamza Shahbaz was a political prisoner and there can be no compromise on his security and life.

She said the puppet government may now also want to play with the lives of its political opponents. Hamza Shahbaz has been facing solitary confinement and government repression for a year and a half, she added.

“Chauhan, you and your leader will not pass 24 hours in jail,” she said and questioned Chauhan that why he was so worried about Maryam Nawaz. She said don't worry about Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif quarreled or not.

“The revelations made by Imran Khan regarding the first lady yesterday are astonishing,” she said, adding Chauhan should tell that was the first lady going anywhere? She said that leaders of Sharif family were far better than Imran Khan.