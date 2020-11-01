KMC using new technology to replace Liaquatabad flyover expansion joints

New technology is being used to replace the expansion joints of the Liaquatabad flyover so they can last for a longer period of time and the commuters can be saved from facing difficulties.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday, the expansion joints are being replaced in phases, keeping in view the miseries of the commuters who face traffic jams.

Half of the expansion joints are opened at a time, and once the expansion joint of one track is repaired, only then will the expansion joint of the other track be opened, assured Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

He was reviewing the replacement work of the expansion joints of the Liaquatabad flyover. Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director General Works Shabeeh-ul-Hassan and other engineers were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani ordered expediting the work and carrying it out in the wee hours so that people are not troubled. He directed the engineers to check all the expansion joints and replace or repair them where necessary.

The administrator ordered that the work should be completed within the stipulated time and that standard material must be used during the construction and repairs. He also ordered ensuring smooth flow of traffic, which is being allowed around the site of the work.

He said no compromise will be made on the standard of the material being used in the work because their aim is to uplift the infrastructure of Karachi.

Extra bills

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Zaidi has imposed a ban on the printing and release of all supplementary bills except leave encashment and one-month supplementary salary’s bill in view of the allegedly worst financial crisis being faced by the municipal department.

An order issued by the KMC said the department has been facing the “worst financial crisis” and was not in a position to disburse monthly salary in time, so it was high time such claims were discouraged. The order forwarded to the payroll and finance directors stated that to maintain financial discipline as well as to bring austerity in expenditure, no supplementary bill or claim will be entertained or paid except leave encashment and supplementary one-month salary claim.