Pelicans, other migratory birds in danger as poachers rule the roost

HYDERABAD: When visiting Manchhar Lake or other major water bodies of Sindh, you may see white pelicans (Pelecanidae) sitting on the boats during the fishing activities. Some birds can be seen standing along the streams of the lake in front of makeshift abodes of the community.

For generations, fishermen have been domesticating pelicans, who are taken as juveniles from their colonies in the trees, bushes and grounds.

The pelicans fly in a large group of more than 100 from Siberia to Sindh's coastal wetlands and inland waters where they stay for nesting, feeding and breeding. After that they go back to their native habitats.

Previously, pelican nests were in abundance around all major lakes, which now have been depleted because of habitat loss, elderly fishermen said. People even hunt pelicans for its meat and feathers.

Sindh is a natural habitat for different species of migratory birds, which fly to different areas. The period of migration starts from late August to September, October and November.

White pelicans are among the big bird groups, which come here late, mostly in early November. These birds rest and nest together in communities, preferably faraway from humans.

Coastal community activists recalling the past, said some fishermen used to keep juvenile pelicans on boats and homes, where the birds would grow. But now huge commercial fishing vessels have changed the practice. Only a few families in Rehri Mayan Village in Karachi keep some birds at home, which survive on fish feed.

They point out that presently muddy islands and mangrove forests attract migratory birds to land. But hunting is going on without any check, which disturbs the birds.

Shamim Fakhri of Pakistan Zoological Survey, who was infield presently for conducting assessment of wildlife species, said recent rains have rehabilitated almost all the habitats.

Migratory birds were coming to their attractive habitat as usual, and without any disturbance on the route.

Reports reaching here reveal that flocks of migratory birds were landing in different waters, where hunting for commercial purposes has become a common phenomenon.

Fishermen said mostly hunters keep in mind the purpose and value of the birds they want to catch or kill to sell in the markets. For example, curlews, cormorants and flamingoes are hunted for meat, while pelicans are hunted for extraction of oil from their fat. The oil is used for treatment of rheumatic patients. Similarly, cranes are killed to obtain their bones, which are crushed into a powder to use for treating patients suffering from kidney problems. Some fishermen love to eat pelican meat, but it is rare.

Reports show that the fast depletion of vegetation poses threats to the birds, which naturally prefer to nest in trees and bushes. Moreover, the major lakes, Manchhar and Keenjhar are also facing loss of marine vegetation which affects fish spawning.

“I have seen cranes, seagulls and many other species landing at mangrove forests and muddy islands along the coastal areas near Karachi,” said Fayaz Rasool, manager, Marine Pollution Control Department at KPT, who previously had contributed in baseline survey for migratory birds and planting mangroves along Sindh and Balochistan coastline with international organisations. “Mostly cranes are under pressure because of hunting when landing at coastal wetlands,” he said.

Sharing his observations, Rasool said some fish eating bird species usually dive for fish during swimming; other birds sit on the mangrove branches, bow down near the tidal waters waiting to catch the fish swimming around these branches for food. Seagulls are opportunistic and most of them could be seen flying around the fishing boats from where they can catch the fish. They also feed on the trash fish, which are usually spread on open grounds for drying, he added.

Talking about flood waters, he said birds also found the accumulated water attractive and landed there on the way to their destinations. "After traveling long distances, whenever these tired birds see water, some of them land instantly for a short stay and then fly to other destinations."

Earlier, it was thought that this year the birds might have stayed longer because of man-made disturbances due to the lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic. But the situation seems different because of the ongoing poaching and hunting.

Irshad Gandro, member Keenjhar Conservation Network (KCN) said migratory birds were landing at famous picnic resort Keenjhar lake, Thatta district as usual, attracting picnickers and bird-watchers alike.

But, he said certain influential people as usual have encroached on potential sites in the water to catch birds in nets. "There is no check and monitoring, which is why birds are being caught and sold in the local markets."

Presently, hunters sell each small bird at Rs150-200 on roadside. Otherwise, during wintering cold days the rate goes up and the people buy it at Rs400-500/small bird. It is not only Keenjhar Lake, the community people from other waters have similar practices of poaching birds for selling in the market.

Migratory birds arrive in three phases in Sindh waters. The small passerines arrive first in the area in late August. They are followed by plovers in late September. Big birds including pelicans, falcons and eagles come late, mostly in November to avoid cold in their natural habitats.

The visible threats to big birds, like pelicans, include habitat destruction, increasing industrial pollution, human interference with nesting activities and hunting. Nature loving folk call the government authorities for immediate action to conserve these ecologically important bird habitats in the province. It will contribute to the conservation of biodiversity of the sites, including birds.

Government should engage local communities in conservation and management of the natural habitats to reduce the pressure on birds.