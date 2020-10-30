Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat rally staged in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The District Bar Association on Thursday took out a Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Rally and condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for his controversial remarks.

The association vice-president Adil Rauf, general secretary Shah Fahad led the rally which was attended by Islamic Lawyers Forum’s Shaukat Khan, Insaf Lawyers Forum’s Mian Naumanul Haq Kakakhel, Malgari Wakeen’s Aftab Ahmad Khan, and others. The participants of the rally walked to the Kutchehri Chowk. They raised slogans in support of honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and against the French president. Speaking on the occasion, the protesters urged the government to sever ties with France and expel the French ambassador from the country. Meanwhile, the Punjab Group of Colleges Mardan arranged a Seerat Conference where general secretary of Aalmi Tahaffuze-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat, Maulana Nadeem Ahmad Haqqani was the chief guest. Director Mirza Azhar Iqbal Beg, and Director for the Nowshera Campus, Mirza Azfar Iqbal Beg, students from various colleges and schools spoke on the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Maulana Nadeem Ahmad Haqqani said defending the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the duty of every Muslim. He advised France, Denmark and other western countries to stop playing with the sentiments of the Muslims by encouraging blasphemous acts. Maulana Nadeem Ahmad Haqqani was critical of the United Nations for keeping silent over the blasphemous acts in the West which were provoking Muslims. Mirza Azhar Iqbal Beg and Mirza Azfar Iqbal Beg stressed the need for equipping children with religious education side by side with modern sciences.