Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

PM, Army chief discuss internal, external security situation

Top Story

October 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, said the entire nation is united against the enemy’s cowardly acts of perpetrating violence in the country.

The meeting discussed internal and external security situation as well as professional matters of the Pakistan Army, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

