Ukraine president says anti-corruption ruling ‘devastating’

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called an emergency meeting and said the constitutional court’s move to block anti-corruption laws was a "devastating" blow to the country’s reform drive. The court on Wednesday said that a number of anti-corruption laws were unconstitutional, including one on free public access to officials’ asset declarations.