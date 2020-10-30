Eid Milad event

Lahore:An even in connection with Eid Milad celebrations was organised by Rwadari Tehreek in front of Lahore Press Club.

The event was attended by a sizable gathering including noted political leaders, human rights activists and people from different communities, including women, children and transgender. Rwadari Tehreek Lahore President Vickram Manzur, Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Pastor Saleem Khokhar, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Alhaj Ashraf Qureshi, Hafiz Muhammad Hussain Golarvi, Peer SA Jafri, Dr Adoo Ram, Asmarah Daud, M Rukhsana Liaquat, Dr Tayyaba Khan, Sabina Malik, Gazala Nizam Din, Shahid Rafique, Suhail Samuel and Iqbal Marshal were also present.

A cake was also cut on the occasion.

Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar said, “We need to think for the development and prosperity of the whole country beyond religion and beliefs.”

Emmanuel Khokhar and other speakers highlighted the importance of Eid Milad. They said life and character of the Prophet (PBUH) was the personification of the ideals of mercy, dignity, tolerance, fortitude and forgiveness. The eternal message of peace and harmony carried by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was for the whole humanity and gave the world a code of conduct that ensures equal opportunities for all; irrespective of caste, colour, religion and gender.