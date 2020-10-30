City decorated for Eid Milad

LAHORE:The Ummah will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi today (Friday) to rejoice the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the final messenger of Allah, who guided towards the deliverance of mankind by bringing the last divine book and final religion to human beings.

This year, the day is being observed as Namoos-e-Risalat Day on the appeal of various religious leaders across the country to counter the blasphemy by French president Emmanuel Macron against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and protest meetings and rallies will be held in cities and towns.

Head of Tanzimul Madaris and Royat-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has appealed to all prayer leaders to highlight the Muslim enmity in the secular Europe whose leaders were undermining the very pillars of freedom and equality on which the entire secular system stood. Religious organizations have appealed to the believers to highlight the glorious Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH) to expose the western hatred of Islam and the conspiracies.

Responding to these appeals, various religious organisations have announced holding rallies and protests to condemn France and other European nations indulged in committing deliberate blasphemy of the Prophet (PBUH) of Islam.

These included Tehrik Hurmat-e-Rasool (THR), Sunni Tehrik, Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah and Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz (TNRM). Besides, the government has decided to celebrate the Eid Milad at the government level by holding Seerat Conferences in the federal and provincial capitals.

Markazi Milad Committee and some other religious organisations have been campaigning lately to ban certain objectionable practices especially those that hurt the feelings of certain schools of thought.

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals while special prayers will be offered for the security, solidarity and prosperity of the country in particular and Ummah in general. It will be a public holiday and all offices and business centres will remain closed. The electronic and print media will highlight the significance of the day by airing special programmes and bringing out special supplements.

In Lahore, the central Eid-e-Milad procession will be taken out from Railway Station and march up to Data Darbar, while dozens of smaller processions from different parts of the city will merge with the central procession en route to Data Darbar. The participants of the procession will be showered with rose petals and rose water from airplane.

Almost all city mosques and important government and private buildings have been illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings.

The district government has installed CCTV cameras to monitor trouble-makers while ensuring foolproof security along the route of the procession. Volunteers of bomb disposal squad and ambulance units will remain stand by to meet any emergency while units of Rangers and reserve police will also be deployed on sensitive areas.