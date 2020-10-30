Doctor identifies robber during treatment at ASH

A doctor identified a robber who had looted him a few days ago when the suspect was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in an injured condition on Thursday.

According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting citizens at gunpoint in New Karachi’s Sector 5-D when cops reached the scene and told them to surrender. However, instead of surrendering, the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition, while his companion managed to escape. The injured robber, Kashif, was taken to the hospital, where Dr Arif recognised him as the robber who along with his accomplice had robbed him a few days ago. Cases against the two have been registered and an investigation is continuing.