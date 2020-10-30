‘Wheat support price anti-farmer’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has termed the federal government’s decision of fixing wheat price at Rs1,600/40kg anti-farmer and said that the price was very low, a statement, quoted a government official, as saying, on Thursday.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu said that the federal government should have decided rates on the basis of inputs, including urea, DEP and diesel.

The federal government’s attitude towards food security was unfortunate and it deliberately created an artificial wheat crisis in the country, he said, adding that Imran Khan’s mafia had not only stored wheat, but were also involved in black marketing.

The government was benefiting the farmers abroad by importing wheat, while no subsidy was given to the local farmers, he said.

The federal government is not providing due share to the wheat farmers, which is unacceptable, the minister added.