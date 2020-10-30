Spain emergency

MADRID: The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved the extension for six months of a state of emergency declared to fight a surge in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority leftist government on Sunday declared an initial 15-day state of emergency and the extension approved by lawmakers means it will now run until May 9. Under the state of emergency, Spain’s 17 regional governments, which are in charge of health, can impose measures to restrict people’s mobility, such as nighttime curfews and closing their borders.