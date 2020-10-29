Governor Sindh meets business community of Hyderabad

SUKKUR: The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, has assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists would be resolved on priority. Accompanied by Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan, the delegation held out such an assurance to joint delegations of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Jamshoro Commerce and Industry, Kotri Association of Trade and Industry, Nooriabad Association of Trade and Industry and Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry at the Circuit House on Wednesday. The governor said the business community was the backbone of the economy and, therefore, all genuine issues being faced by it would be resolved on priority basis. The delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry comprising Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Amin Khatir, Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon and Vice President Muhammad Idrees Chohan informed the governor Sindh and federal energy minister about the problems being faced by the traders, particularly the unscheduled load management and frequent power breakdowns.

The delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, comprising Chairman Pervez Faheem Noornwala, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro, ex-chairpersons Aslam Bawani and Aamir Shahab, informed the governor and federal minister about the problems being suffered by the industrialists of Hyderabad SITE, including deteriorating infrastructure and non development of SITE extension.

The representatives of Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kotri Association of Trade and Industry and Nooriabad Association of Trade and Industry also apprised the governor and federal minister about the issues of Nooriabad and Kotri industrial areas. A delegation of notables of Hyderabad also called on the governor Sindh and federal energy minister and briefed them about problems being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad. The governor assured the delegation that all efforts would be made to resolve the genuine issues of citizens. PTI MPAs Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khuram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Shahzad Qureshi, Sidra Imran and PTI leader Ali Junejo were also present on the occasion.