Blasphemous act: Federal cabinet to decide about ties with France, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday referred a case, seeking severance of diplomatic relations with France on act of blasphemy, to the federal cabinet for necessary action and disposed of the petition.

The bench remarked that the government had summoned the French ambassador and recorded a protest besides bringing a resolution in the National Assembly against this activity.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition moved byShuhada Foundation’s Suleman Shahid seeking severance of diplomatic relations with France and banning its products. The petitioner had named the principal secretary to the prime minister, Ministry of Interior and Foreign Office as respondents in the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Tariq Asad, informed the court that many Muslim countries including Qatar and Turkey had protested against blasphemy. Most importantly, the president of France had also given the statement to wave the sketches from two buildings. The court referred the matter to the cabinet and disposed of the case.