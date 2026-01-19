Robert Irwin reveals relationship status after 'DWTS' romance rumors

Robert Irwin reveals whether he is single or taken

Robert Irwin has answered the burning question every female fan has: Is he single?

Robert had fans swooning with his dance skills during Dancing With the Stars, which saw him ace the steps with professional dance partner Witney Carson. He won the competition, in a beautiful nod to his siter bindi’s win a decade ago.

During his appearance on Australia’s KIIS FM on January 19, the host asked, "On behalf of every single woman under the age of 30, are you single?"





"Oh, we’re going straight in for the exclusive. Yes, yes," revealed Robert.

The host then asked if the DWTS winner is "looking" for a relationship.

"Oh, definitely," he replied candidly. "It’s one of these things where I’m like at this point in my life where you sort of, you gotta let it happen, because I’m so here and there and everywhere and 100 miles per hour."

"I’m open to it," he added.

“Watch this space. There’s not much to report at the moment," he quipped, reiterating his single status.

While in L.A. for DWTS, the conservationist was rumored to be dating former DWTS winner Xochitl Gomez, whom he danced with during the show’s 20th anniversary special.

When asked about the challenges of dating in the spotlight, Robert Irwin told The New York Times in November 2025, "Holy moly, that’s so challenging to navigate. Anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."