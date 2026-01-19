'Confident' Prince Harry breaks silence after returning to Britain

It remains unclear if Prince Harry would meet his father King Charles and brother William.

Prince Harry has broken his silence and released a statement through his spokesperson hours after returning to Britain for a High Court trial in privacy case.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “NEW: Prince Harry’s spokesperson tells me The Duke of Sussex is “confident and ready” ahead of his High Court trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail.”

“However, the legal showdown will not be easy for him and the six other claimants,” the expert further said.

The spokesperson's statement comes after Prince Harry arrived in London on Sunday and is due to give evidence on Thursday.

According to a report by the Sun, the Duke is thought to have touched down at Heathrow for a stay until Friday.

The AFP reported a nine-week trial in the long-running case is due to begin Monday at the High Court in London, “when Harry may attend for three days of opening statements”.

Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, and Baroness Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, are also set to testify.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is set to give evidence the following week, followed by John and Furnish in early February.

However, it remained unclear if Harry would meet his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The monarch will be 500 miles away in Scotland today for a break, but returns to London for cancer treatment tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton will head to Stirling tomorrow to meet the Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.