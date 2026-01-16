Prince Harry all set to return to Britain next week?

Prince Harry is expected to "testify all day next Thursday"

Prince Harry is expected to return to Britain next week as the Duke is set to give evidence to a UK court in his last remaining lawsuit against a newspaper publisher which goes to trial, according to a draft timetable.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince Harry is expected to testify all day next Thursday in the blockbuster legal case he is bringing along with six others against the publishers, alleging unlawful news gathering.”

He further said the 9-week trial starts on Monday but the lawyers and judge have spent the in court arguing about the admissibility of evidence and procedural matters.

Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, and Baroness Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, are also set to testify.

The AFP reported a nine-week trial in the long-running case is due to begin Monday at the High Court in London, “when Harry may attend for three days of opening statements”.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is set to give evidence the following week, followed by John and Furnish in early February.

It will be a rare trip back to Britain for Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated eventually to California with wife Meghan, where they live with their two children.

During his last UK visit in September, Harry met with his father King Charles III seeking to start to repair a bitter rift with his immediate family.