James Gunn reveals what caused Wonder Woman casting rumors
James Gunn has also revealed which DC film is undergoing casting at the moment
James Gunn is putting Wonder Woman casting rumors to rest, and revealing which big film is instead being cast for.
Gunn was asked on Threads if the role, last played by Gal Gadot, is currently being cast.
"Hi James, Is it true that actors auditioned for the role of Batman at the end of 2025? I saw this rumour in my feed," asked one Threads user.
The DC helmer clarified that all rumors of such auditions are false.
"No. All these rumours of Batman and Wonder Woman auditions are false," the Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote in a straightforward reply.
Meanwhile, another user asked, "Are the Wonder Woman MoT leaks real? I try to avoid leaks unless they come from your mouth but the rumors are getting so loud that it’s becoming hard to ignore for many of us."
In response, the director shared why the rumors might have spread, revealing that DC is casting a woman for a role in Man of Tomorrow (2027).
"No. We are currently casting a female character in MoT. My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that's WW," replied the Superman director.
Gunn didn’t reveal which character is being cast in the upcoming Superman sequel.
He has previously noted that Wondar Woman won’t be cast until a script is ready for the film.
Taking to Threads, Gunn wrote, "We’re also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished."
The next film DC is set to release is Milly Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
