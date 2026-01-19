Prince Harry appears in high spirit, greets supporters at London High Court

Prince Harry appeared in high spirit as he arrived for his legal case at High Count in London, where he was seen greeting supporters.

The Duke of Sussex grinned and thanked an onlooker and even waved at them at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London for the start of his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail, reported The Mirror.

Harry, dressed in a dark suit with a white shirt and black tie, is one of seven claimants taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited.

He has accused them of unlawful methods such as using private investigators, accessing confidential records and listening in on phone conversations.



Other high-profile names taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) are Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.

Reports claimed that King Charles’ son is scheduled to give evidence tomorrow and Thursday, but he is not expected to attend other sessions of the nine-week trial overseen by Mr Justice Nicklin.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Harry will not be able to meet with his father King Charles or Prince William and Kate Middleton despite reports of a royal reunion.

The monarch will be in Scotland but is scheduled to return to London on Tuesday to continue his cancer treatment but he would still not be seeing his son, claimed sources.