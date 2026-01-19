DC boss gets honest about two new 'Batman' films

James Gunn rules out releasing 'Batman' films in same year

James Gunn, DC's co-head, is giving fans an update on their favourite superhero, Batman. The studio has lined up two separate films on the Caped Crusader.

The first one is, obviously, Matt Reeves' long-anticipated The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

This Dark Knight hero is part of DC's Elseworlds universe. The movie is slated for release in October 2027.

Then, Gunn is taking a stab at the brooding superhero, titled The Brave and the Bold. It is part of the studio's main canon, but the director is against releasing two films in the same year.

"I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready, so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that," the director shares on Threads in response to a fan query.

This reply leads a fan to say James is "undervaluing" the importance of Bruce Wayne in the DC. But the director hits back, writing, "I'm not at all. I think both Batman and WW are incredibly important. But I'm also not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year."

In addition, a recent casting update for The Batman Part II reveals Sebastian Stan has come on board as Harvey Dent, with Scarlett Johansson in a role yet to be revealed. Colin Farrell's Penguin is also set to return in the sequel.