Prince Harry faces marital tensions as King Charles offers olive branch

Prince Harry appears to be moving toward a reconciliation with his father, King Charles, as reports suggest the monarch has offered him a place to stay at Highgrove when he returns to Britain, claimed an expert.

Citing sources, Talk TV’s Kevin O'Sullivan said that the Duke of Sussex may soon spend more time in the UK and less in the US as he desperately wants back in the royal family.

However, it has been causing issues in his marital life with the Duchess of Sussex as she wants an all-American future.

“We are seeing stories in the press that the prince is close to forging a peace pact with his dad, King Charles, and that King Charles is offering him somewhere to stay at Highgrove when he comes back,” he said.

The expert continued, “Indications suggest he may spend more time in Britain and less in America, which is causing some marital friction. My thoughts are, well, we just saw this week a very bizarre handoff of what Harry and Meghan told us in the last two years.”

“In 2024, they had a legacy initiative campaigning to protect children online from social media harms and bullying. Yet we just saw them hand this charity off to someone else.

"It makes you ask what they are truly committed to and whether they can commit to anything—whether it’s a charity, jobs, or other responsibilities. This is Meghan’s second marriage. They quit their roles as working members of the British royal family and quit Sabal this year.

"It’s a fair question to explore, given a pattern with Harry and Meghan: a lack of commitment and a willingness to quit. Spotify, Archetypes, Confessions of a Female Founder, American Riviera Orchard—the list goes on of Harry and Meghan making big press announcements about what they plan to do and then backing down. So, is it fair to look at their professional life and compare it to their personal life?"