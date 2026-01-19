Billy Bob Thornton clears the air about his exit from 'Landman'

Billy Bob Thornton recently got candid and cleared the air about leaving Landman after season 2.

The 70-year-old American actor and filmmaker, who portrays Tommy Norris, an oil executive, in the blockbuster Paramount+ series, conversed with USA Today on Saturday, January 17, where he dismissed the rumours of his exit from the show.

For those unaware, after the first season ended on Sunday, January 18, fans speculated that Norris would not return in the third season, as he was fired as president of M-Tex Oil by the company’s owner, Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore in the second-to-last episode of the sophomore season.

Shedding light on the ongoing rumours, he called them “AI generated crap.”

Thornton continued, “There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality.”

“I’ll be there,” he added of Landman season 3.

Notably, Landman has already been renewed for a third season and filming for it will start in the spring.

It is pertinent to mention that Landman season 2 attracted more viewers as compared to season 1.