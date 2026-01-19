Prince Harry considering ‘half-in, half-out’ royal role amid UK trip?

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling disillusioned with his life in the US, as failed projects and being distant from his friends have left him increasingly isolated, an expert has claimed.

Speaking on Talk TV, host Kevin O'Sullivan claimed that despite being with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duke of Sussex feels lonely.

Citing sources, he claimed that Harry is considering a “half-in, half-out” role in the royal family as he wants to spend more time in UK while being able to return to California to be with his wife and children.

He said, “Harry has become very disappointed and disillusioned with his life in America. Rejected by Hollywood, with projects failing and friendships he hoped to forge either failing or not materializing at all, he is kind of lonely there.”

“Of course, he has his family, and no one is saying he doesn’t still love his wife and kids—of course he does—but increasing stories suggest he feels he has no real sense of purpose in America,” O’Sullivan added.

He continued, “There is nothing for him to do there, and therefore he is pursuing the dream he’s always had of being a kind of half-in, half-out member of the royal family. He wants to spend more and more time in Britain, hopefully performing frontline royal duties, and then fly back to California to be with his family—a sort of part-time royal, part-time American family man.”

However, this plan is said to be causing tension with Meghan, claimed the host, noting that she prefers an entirely American future for the family.

“Now, we also hear that Meghan is not very keen on that, to say the least, because she wants an all-American future for her and her husband.”

This comes as Harry touches down in UK to appear in a courtroom as a witness in his privacy case against the Daily Mail’s publisher.