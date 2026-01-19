Meghan Markle warned about 'risky move' as Prince Harry arrives in Britain

"I don’t believe Meghan will travel to the U.K. for this event"

Meghan Markle has been issued a stark warning as the Duchess is planning to accompany her husband Prince Harry for an Invictus Games event in July.

The warning has been issued hours after Prince Harry arrived in UK for a high court trial in privacy case on Monday.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, it’s unlikely many Britons will give the American duchess a warm welcome back.

Hilary warned, "It’s a risky move.”

Meghan Markle will be viewed as ‘divisive at best’, the expert said and added the Duchess is ‘smart’ and knows she will be entering a ‘frightfully hostile environment.’

She continued, “The royals are also beyond wary."

Another royal expert Kinsey Schofield said Meghan will only return to the U.K. if she’s assured of receiving automatic armed security.

The expert added while King Charles may welcome a reunion, Meghan can expect a cold reception from other members of the royal family.

"Meghan is typically there to support Harry’s countdown to Invictus, but I have a hard time believing she will show up this time," said Schofield.

She claimed "I don’t believe Meghan will travel to the U.K. for this event. I don’t believe she will be there."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry arrived Monday at London's High Court for an anticipated nine-week trial into claims that a UK newspaper group unlawfully gathered information on him.