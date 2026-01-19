Relieve eczema symptoms this winter with simple steps

Winters are known to worsen symptoms of eczema due to dropping temperatures.

It is believed that around 8 million people in the United Kingdom alone have the chronic condition.

Atopic eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, causes itchy skin, particularly on the elbows, knees and hands. It can also lead to dry, cracked and crusty skin as well as an itchy scalp.

As per NHS this most commonly affects children and babies but it can cause issues at any age. While there is no cure for eczema, the symptoms can be managed, with many people reporting less severe signs as they age.

However, if you do notice a flare-up this winter, Dr Emma Craythorne, a consultant dermatologist, says there are some things you can do to help manage your condition.

Writing in the Mail, Emma said: “Hot water worsens skin dryness because it draws out moisture. Heat strips away protective skin layers, including the oils that keep skin hydrated, and can make the skin barrier more fragile. Don’t go cold – aim for warm or lukewarm.”

She also suggested people with eczema stop using products that could dry their skin, especially fragranced ones.

Emma explains that traditional soaps are often “too alkaline” and can “strip away helpful lipids” in the skin.

She instead recommended using cream-based cleansers with no added fragrance during the winter months. After your shower or bath, Emma recommends applying a moisturiser that helps soothe eczema almost straight away.

“This is one of the most effective ways to soothe eczema symptoms – keep your moisturiser next to the shower and apply it as soon as you step out,” Emma explained.

The skin expert says the moisturiser helps “lock water into” the skin by forming a “partial seal” instead of allowing it to evaporate into the air.

People looking to make changes around their house itself should consider investing in a humidifier, Emma says, as these put moisture back into the air and can help improve symptoms.