Prince Harry feels sidelined by Meghan Markle as he searches for clearer direction

Prince Harry is said to be searching for a purpose as he faces renewed questions about his future amid reports the Duke of Sussex is increasingly unhappy with life in US.

Speaking on Talk TV, host Kevin O'Sullivan said, while citing sources, that Harry feels overshadowed by Meghan Markle’s busy professional life.

He noted that Harry is struggling to find his own sense of direction with his friends claiming he is worried about his mental well-being and believes returning to US could help him regain purpose.

“Once again, subjugation of Harry’s interests, desires, and wishes to Meghan’s is being highlighted,” the expert said. “He is said to be very committed, while she has rejoined Instagram and appears less so.”

O’Sullivan continued, “More broadly, this feeds into reports that Harry is increasingly disappointed with life in America because focus remains on Meghan’s many pursuits, including acting in a film and plans to produce more podcasts.

“Everything is said to revolve around her, leaving Harry to play second fiddle. Part of this is attributed to America being her home, with California and Hollywood familiar territory for her but not for him.”

He further added that Harry “resents the secondary role and wants to reclaim his own sense of happiness, aware that his mental health is at stake.

“Sources suggest he believes the only way to restore purpose and self-respect is by returning to what he knows best: serving as a frontline royal.”